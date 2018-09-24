Central Recovery and Reconstruction Office OKs $55.6M in federal refunds

September 24, 2018 192

The Puerto Rico Central Office of Recovery and Reconstruction announced that the Federal Agency for Emergency Management Public Assistance Program has approved $55.6M in reimbursements to several towns, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and a hospital.

FEMA will soon grant the municipalities of Cataño, Las Piedras, Carolina and Loíza $10.9 million in reimbursements for categories A (debris collection) and B (emergency protection measures.) In addition, PREPA will receive $39 million as a reimbursement for emergency work under category B. Finally, the Mennonite Hospital will receive $5.6 million for expenses incurred in protection measures under category B.

“The approval of these funds is due to the diligent work our team has done reviewing all of the documents that justify the expenses that have been made in each of the municipalities and government agencies and that certify to the federal agencies the proper use of funds, COR3 Executive Director Omar Marrero said.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides financial assistance to state and municipal governments and certain types of private nonprofit organizations, so they can respond to emergencies and recover quickly from emergencies or major disasters such as hurricanes Irma and María.

“We will continue to work hard to get the greatest amount of federal funds for our municipalities and government agencies to achieve Puerto Rico’s, transformation,” Marrero said.