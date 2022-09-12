Centro Casas Subastas to host virtual auction for dozens of properties

Dozens of properties islandwide will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. (Credit: stockcreations | Dreamstime.com)

Centro Casas Subastas announced it will hold a live virtual property auction Sept. 30, at 10 a.m.

The Puerto Rican real estate and auctions company will hold the event through the Zoom platform, where interested persons will be able to compete live from their computers or mobile phones to buy the properties, the company stated.

“Our commitment to Puerto Rico continues stronger than ever and, the truth is that after the success of our auctions in this virtual modality, we’re excited to know that we will transmit the same energy that has made our events successful, once again, in a virtual way,” said Belkys Pino, president of Centro Casas Subastas.

To participate in the event, through which dozens of properties will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, people must register by email or by calling 787-287-0100, by no later than Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.

Aside from registering, interested bidders must coordinate a time to inspect the property. That may also be done via email or by calling the same number above.

“Our team is ready to answer any questions you may have so you can take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” Pino said.

People who would like to participate but cannot attend the live event may submit offers prior to the live auction. They must be sent via email.

“Providing so many opportunities for property seekers fills us with enthusiasm and excitement. In our company, we continue to work with great momentum to continue our mission of contributing to Puerto Rico’s development with innovative solutions,” Pino said.