Centros Sor Isolina Ferré join forces with Starbucks Puerto Rico on fundraiser

Contributor March 11, 2021
The bracelets are emblazoned with the "It’s not giving, it’s giving yourself" slogan.

Starbucks Puerto Rico announced its collaboration with Centros Sor Isolina Ferré to fundraise for the nonprofit through the sale of bracelets emblazoned with the “It’s not giving, it’s giving yourself” slogan. The cost of the bracelet is $1.

“This year we have had the opportunity to benefit more communities through initiatives and programs in the Centros,” said Marisol González, the center’s director of collections.

“Our mission is to continue supporting our communities directly giving them the tools and guides for self-sufficiency. We’re proud to have the support of Starbucks to continue transforming lives,” she said.

For the second consecutive year, Starbucks Puerto Rico will assist Centros Sor Isolina Ferré in continuing its project of transforming lives through education, prevention, advocacy, and self-management — it’s mission for more than 50 years.

The $1 contribution through the Starbucks fundraising campaign will help combat problems that have escalated on the island, such as the school drop-out rate, juvenile delinquency, teen pregnancies, and the disadvantaged population to create micro-businesses, and strengthen family relationships,” González said.

