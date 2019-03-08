Centros Sor Isolina Ferré promotes English-language proficiency

March 8, 2019 97

Centros Sor Isolina Ferré is offering an English Immersion program to help participants improve their proficiency in the second language.

The program started as an initiative financed by Ashton Soniat, founder and chief officer of Dufossat Capital, who moved to the island after the enactment of Acts 20/22. His donation of more than $48,000 made possible this project by financing the equipment and software licenses required for its implementation for a full year, the nonprofit stated.

More than 50 students are already participating in this project. During this semester, students will continue to register until all approximately 100 high school students enrolled in Caimito are active.

The main advantage of this educational program is its individual approach. Through an interactive and interesting media — a computer — the system provides an initial evaluation and tracking system that allows both the student and the teacher to follow up on progress with five levels that go from the most basic concepts to the most advanced ones.

“I have never had an ‘A’ in English; it was mostly ‘D’ or ‘F’,” said Carlos Cosme, 17, and a junior in Centros Sor Isolina Ferré’s alternative school in Caimito, acknowledging that he did not even know the most basic concepts in English.

However, the exposure and reinforcement that he has received for the past months by working with the Rosetta Stone software have lowered his fear toward English language in general and have improved many skills, including correct pronunciation, he said.

Centros Sor Isolina Ferré has offered for 50 years solutions to deal with Puerto Rico’s main problems, such as school dropout, violence, poverty, unemployment, and the economic crisis. Programs and services are available in 25 municipalities, including service centers in Ponce, Guayama, San Juan, and Canóvanas.