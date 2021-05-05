Centros Sor Isolina Ferré raise $23K through golf tournament

Enrique Rivera, one of the participants of this year's golf tournament, takes a swing.

Centros Sor Isolina Ferré (CSIF) recently held the 25th edition of its golf tournament as part of fundraising initiatives to continue transforming the lives of participants and communities through education, prevention, advocacy and self-advocacy.

The event that took place at the Río Mar Beach Resort en Río Grande shored up more than $23,000 for the nonprofit. The tournament gathered a group of golf enthusiasts and CSIF collaborators, who were unable to participate in it last year, after it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year with great enthusiasm and following the security protocols and guidelines of the new executive order, we had the opportunity to carry out the activity accompanied by friends and faithful collaborators of our Centros,” said Joaquín Arbona, chairman of the golf tournament.

“Through this initiative we were able to raise more than $23,000 to continue the legacy that Sor Isolina started in Ponce more than 51 years ago,” he said,

Marisol González, director of fundraising for the CSIF, said “we’ll continue working to continue expanding our services and contributing solutions to meet the needs of our communities.”

