CFSE to launch mobile app for Puerto Rico employers starting July 1

The State Insurance Fund Corp. in Puerto Rico will launch a mobile app July 1 to help employers manage policies and payments more easily. (Credit: CFSE's Facebook page).

The new platform will allow businesses to access policies, submit payroll and make payments.

As part of its digital transformation, Puerto Rico’s State Insurance Fund Corp. (CFSE in Spanish) has announced a new mobile app to expand digital access for employers on the island.

The initiative, which begins its first phase on July 1, will allow business owners to manage key services — such as payroll declarations and policy payments — directly from their smartphones.

“This mobile app will provide employers with faster and improved access to our digital platforms,” said CFSE Administrator Enid Inalbis Ortiz-Rodríguez. “It’s our goal for the Corporation to move toward technology and align itself with the modern era.”

The mobile app — available for both iPhone and Android — will be implemented in two phases. The first phase, starting in July, focuses on services for employers. The second phase, expected to roll out in December, will expand to include services for injured workers.

Ortiz-Rodríguez stressed the importance of the initiative given the CFSE’s role in Puerto Rico’s labor ecosystem.

“We currently provide medical services to 34,000 workers and have more than 120,000 employers who receive employer immunity through their annual policy payments. This application will give them direct and effective communication with our staff and faster access to their policies,” she said.

Employers with existing online accounts will be able to log into the app using their current credentials. Those without online registration will have the opportunity to create an account directly through the app.

Through the platform, users will be able to access their policies, submit payroll declarations, request certifications and make payments.

“The simplification of processes allows employers to minimize time spent on administrative tasks and focus on growing their operations,” Ortiz-Rodríguez added.

Arvin Flores-Dones, project manager and director of Planning, Statistics and Studies at the agency, said “The implementation of the CFSE mobile app is a critical step aligned with the digital transformation and modernization of government services.”

“This initiative meets the need to improve operational efficiency and accessibility while reducing bureaucracy and accelerating request processing,” he added.

“The mobile application will strengthen institutional communication by providing agile, direct and barrier-free access, consolidating trust in the CFSE,” Ortiz-Rodríguez said.