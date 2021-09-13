Type to search

Chick-fil-A confirms opening of 2nd restaurant in Bayamón in ’22

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 13, 2021
A second Chick-fil-A restaurant will open in the new Los Filtros shopping center in Bayamón.

A second Chick-fil-A restaurant will open in the new Los Filtros shopping center in Bayamón. News is my Business confirmed it will open in 2022.

“It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening two new Chick-fil-A restaurants in Bayamón in 2022. Each restaurant opening brings 75 to 100 part-time and full-time jobs to the local community, and we look forward to providing an authentic Chick-fil-A experience at every restaurant: delicious, freshly prepared food with remarkable service,” said a representative of Chick-fil-A Inc.

The Atlanta-based fast-food confirmed it had begun scouting for local franchisees in a story first written by News is my Business in November 2020. A month later, it officially announced it would open two restaurants in late 2021 or early 2022.

While the first one is already under construction at the Plaza del Sol mall in Bayamón, the second one is currently in permitting, at the Bayamón Municipal Permits Office. That restaurant will go up at the Los Filtros sector, where several new retailers are expected to move in, including a Supermax grocery store that opened last week, and a Me Salvé.

Chick-fil-A Inc. representatives said there will be more announcements for other restaurant locations in Puerto Rico this fall.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico.
