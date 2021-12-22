Chick-fil-A scouts for owner/operators of Puerto Rico restaurants

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open in Los Filtros in Bayamón.

As it plans to open its first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Puerto Rico, the company is seeking owner/operators and employees for its locations, two of which are planned for Bayamón.

Recently, the fast-food restaurant chain announced that Caitlin Chávez has been selected as the owner and operator of the first Chick-fil-A franchise to open in Los Filtros.

The establishment is scheduled to start operating in early 2022.

To become a franchisee, applicants must apply online, and participate in an “extensive” selection process, as the company explained.

After being evaluated, the candidates will be interviewed virtually and in person. After being officially selected, franchisees will have to attend a series of training sessions for a few weeks.

Buying into a Chick-fi-A franchise has a cost of $10,000, which is among the lowest fees in the industry.

“What excites me the most is being able to work alongside a great team and bring the service and hospitality of the Chick-fil-A brand to an island known for its rich culture and welcoming people,” said Chávez, who at 27 decided to apply for the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program.

Caitlin Chávez

She aspired to become an owner/operator before age 30, she said.

Currently, the company “receives more than 80,000 applications for operators per year and selects about 130 new operators annually,” Chick-fi-A confirmed.

Although it is not a requirement to attend the Leadership Development Program to become an operator, “it’s a first level experience for people who are interested in increasing their business acumen and leadership skills in restaurants and other businesses” according to the company’s corporate group.

The program lasts for approximately 24 to 36 months.

Also, the applicant is not required to work at Chick-fil-A or a Chick-fil-A restaurant before applying to become an owner/operator.

“While some Chick-fil-A operators come from the restaurant industry, most have different backgrounds,” according to the company’s corporate group.

At the age of 15, Chávez worked as a Team Member for Chick-fil-A and then in 2017 when she finished her college studies, she decided to become an entrepreneur and find a way to become an owner/operator for the company.

“I would love to see a woman in that position and then I realized that woman was me,” said Chávez, who at age 29 took on the responsibility of owning and operating a Chick-fil-A franchise.