‘Christmas Car Preview’ showcases ‘most attractive cars’ of ’22

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Christmas preview features next-generation vehicle models by several automakers.

The Puerto Rico International Auto Show kicked off the “Christmas Car Preview presented by PRIAS,” featuring a collection of what it called “the most attractive vehicles of 2022, each of which is a gem and the perfect gift for a Merry Christmas on wheels.”

The free event will run through Oct. 24 at Plaza Las Américas.

A select group of Puerto Rico’s main auto dealerships have come together to present to the local consumer the brand-new models, together under one roof, in a special edition that is dedicated to the brands that have taken a step forward to participate during the pandemic, in a “display of automotive force,” organizers said.

Eye-catching vehicles are parked along the center corridor of the Hato Rey shopping center’s first level, featuring brands including Acura, Chevrolet, Honda, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volkswagen, Volvo, Kia, and Hyundai models.

The Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico is sponsoring the event as part of its “commitment to the local automobile industry and to the safety of drivers, presenting a stamp of spectacular collector cars in the central atrium,” organizers said.

The event will include several activities, including the debut of “La Monja Francesa,” a vehicle owned by journalist and car enthusiast Andrés O’Neill, and well-known among car enthusiasts for its historical value.