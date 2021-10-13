Type to search

Auto Featured

‘Christmas Car Preview’ showcases ‘most attractive cars’ of ’22

Contributor October 13, 2021
The Christmas preview features next-generation vehicle models by several automakers.

The Puerto Rico International Auto Show kicked off the “Christmas Car Preview presented by PRIAS,” featuring a collection of what it called “the most attractive vehicles of 2022, each of which is a gem and the perfect gift for a Merry Christmas on wheels.”

The free event will run through Oct. 24 at Plaza Las Américas.

A select group of Puerto Rico’s main auto dealerships have come together to present to the local consumer the brand-new models, together under one roof, in a special edition that is dedicated to the brands that have taken a step forward to participate during the pandemic, in a “display of automotive force,” organizers said.

Eye-catching vehicles are parked along the center corridor of the Hato Rey shopping center’s first level, featuring brands including Acura, Chevrolet, Honda, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volkswagen, Volvo, Kia, and Hyundai models.

The Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples de Puerto Rico is sponsoring the event as part of its “commitment to the local automobile industry and to the safety of drivers, presenting a stamp of spectacular collector cars in the central atrium,” organizers said.

The event will include several activities, including the debut of “La Monja Francesa,” a vehicle owned by journalist and car enthusiast Andrés O’Neill, and well-known among car enthusiasts for its historical value.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Plaza Las Américas opens new stores, eateries before Christmas
Contributor September 28, 2021
Cuba Libre restaurant opening in Plaza Las Américas still on, despite delay
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 15, 2021
Godiva set to close all stores in US, Puerto Rico
Edison Reynaldo Misla January 25, 2021
23 nonprofits raised $118K through campaigns in Plaza Las Américas
Contributor January 25, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Plaza Las Américas opens new stores, eateries before Christmas
Cuba Libre restaurant opening in Plaza Las Américas still on, despite delay
Godiva set to close all stores in US, Puerto Rico
23 nonprofits raised $118K through campaigns in Plaza Las Américas
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.