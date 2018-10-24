3 Fiat Chrysler, Dodge vehicles nab ‘Total Quality Impact’ awards

October 24, 2018 60

The Strategic Vision’s 24th annual “Total Quality Impact” report bestowed awards to Dodge and Fiat Chrysler vehicles this year, the automaker confirmed.

Dodge led all mass-market brands in total quality, while three Fiat Chrysler vehicles won their respective segments.

The Dodge Durango led the mid-size SUV segment for the 5th time in six years, while the Jeep Renegade and Ram 2500/3500 nabbed wins in the entry SUV and heavy-duty pickups segments, respectively.

“TQI shows how people feel about their vehicles in their own words, which reveal valuable recommendations for future products,” said Chris Chaney, senior vice president at Strategic Vision.

“From how customers are advocating about their products, automotive manufacturers can know where the future of the U.S. market is going,” he said.

TQI looks at quality as not only the driver’s rational evaluation of quality, but also looks at how perceived quality has influenced drivers on an emotional level.

Strategic Vision’s 24th annual TQI report is based on results from the New Vehicle Experience Study surveying more than 44,000 July–December new vehicle buyers after the first 90 days of ownership.

It incorporates the impact of problems with the vehicle as well as the drivers’ analytical and emotional evaluations of quality.