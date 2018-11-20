CienciaPR to participate of #GivingTuesday for 2nd year in a row

November 20, 2018 100

On Nov. 27, Ciencia Puerto Rico (CienciaPR) will participate — for the second year in a row — of #GivingTuesday, a global movement through which millions of people, organizations and companies support causes in which they believe.

The nonprofit organization will be raising funds to support its educational project “Ciencia al Servicio de Puerto Rico” (Science in Service of Puerto Rico,) which seeks to transform how science is taught in local schools.

The “Ciencia al Servicio” project brings together middle school teachers with professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and provides them with training and tools to co-create science lessons.

The lessons incorporate project-based learning and community service to teach students how science is relevant to their lives and culture, and how they can use what they learn in the classroom to solve problems they see around them.

In addition to helping create lessons, STEM professionals visit schools to offer talks and demonstrations, and to serve as role models for students.

“At CienciaPR we believe that science can transform challenges into opportunities. The donations we receive on #GivingTuesday will support our ‘Ciencia al Servicio de Puerto Rico’ project and help us empower more Puerto Rican teachers and students with the knowledge and tools to put science in service of their communities,” said Giovanna Guerrero, executive director of the organization.

To date “Ciencia al Servicio” has impacted 110 teachers and 13 STEM professionals. By the end of this school year the project expects to have served more than 3,300 students around the island. Those interested in donating and supporting CienciaPR may click HERE.