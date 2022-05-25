CINED online platform seeks to educate future film industry professionals

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The educational modules seek to prepare new technicians and workers in the film and show staging industries.

CINED, a new online platform that offers free training to people looking to work in the film and special event staging industries, was recently unveiled to prepare professionals in the booming areas.

CINED — a combination of Cinema and Education — is the product of a group of professionals from the film and special events industries with more than 40 years of experience, joined by experts in adult education.

The group is “committed to offering the highest degree of technical-labor training that contributes to the economic recovery of Puerto Rico.”

“Anyone with a creative, independent soul who wants to feel the adrenaline and excitement of working on something different every day is a natural for CINED,” said Ernesto Morales-Ramos, one of the experts who will share his knowledge through CINED’s online and in-person educational modules to prepare new technicians and workers in the film and show staging industries.

CINED offers participants the tools that will steer them toward having the opportunity to work in the sector, while combining their creativity and technological knowledge.

After completing the online courses, the participant could be invited to participate in a series of free, in-person workshops.

CINED is a project offered under the joint sponsorship of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), the Puerto Rico Film Commission and its Film Industry Development Program, which pumped some $376 million into the island’s economy during fiscal years 2020-2022.

That represented an average of 1,189 days of production, created 3,781 direct jobs and a generated 9,327 hotel room night bookings.

Meanwhile, the event production industry focuses on putting together shows or special events, including setting up lights, projection screens and platforms.