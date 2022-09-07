CIO & IT Leadership Conference back to in-person format

The annual conference, organized by the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster, will be held Sept. 9.

For the first time in nearly three years, hundreds of senior executives from the IT industry and government officials will meet in person to discuss the latest trends and best practices in the sector, as part of the CIO & IT Leadership Conference.

The annual conference, organized by the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster, will be held Sept. 9 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in Miramar, after it was postponed in 2020 and held virtually last year.

The event will run from 8 am to 5:30 p.m.

“Technology provides effective solutions to address the challenges faced by both the private and public sectors,” said Alberto Lugo, president of the Puerto Rico IT Cluster and president of INVID LLC.

“This conference represents a proven platform to facilitate and stimulate the exchange of ideas between both sectors to strengthen the role of technology in promoting innovation and economic development,” he said.

The event will serve as a stage for talks and presentations from renowned speakers in their respective fields, who will share their knowledge on important topics such as financial technology or “Fintech,” telecommunications, artificial intelligence, programming, open-source software, and cybersecurity, among others.

As part of the conference agenda, representatives of Visa, global payment transaction processing providers, will offer information on the development and future of Fintech. Also participating as speakers will be executives of Evertec & Dynamic Payments, representing the segment in Puerto Rico.

The chief executives from Liberty Business and other telecom providers will participate in a joint panel on the topic of digital transformation in Puerto Rico and Latin America through 5G and fiber optic internet connectivity technologies.

Also participating as speaker is US Digital Service Expert Glorimar Ripoll, who will discuss several digital transformation projects in which he is participating, their impact and how they alter the way in which the government interacts with citizens.

The US Digital Service is a federal government entity, part of the executive office of the President of the United States, that seeks to improve and simplify the digital services offered by the federal government.

Representing the local government, the event will feature the participation of Invest Puerto Rico and Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre, who will present the agency’s plans to advance the local technology industry and its development is becoming increasingly important to the economic future of Puerto Rico.

In addition, Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service Executive Director Nannette Martínez will present the projects that the government is developing that incorporate technology to improve the services offered to companies and citizens.

“To strengthen Puerto Rico’s competitive position, it is crucial that we have a robust and diverse technology sector,” said David Linares, co-president of the PR IT Cluster and director of operations of Alpine Puerto Rico.

“The participation of all sectors in this event is a step in that direction as it serves to advance the exchange of knowledge and stimulate technological innovation,” said Linares.