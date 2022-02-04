Cisco recognizes Cortelco Systems as ‘Partner of the Year’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cortelco CEO Juan Carlos Ramos.

Cortelco Systems of Puerto Rico, an Information Technology services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, announced it has won the “Collaboration Partner of the Year,” award from Cisco Systems.

“This award recognizes the economic growth spurred by Cortelco’s leadership and innovation in digital transformation, confirming the partnership’s continued success,” the company stated.

The award recognizes Cortelco’s role as a top regional partner for selling Cisco’s solutions.

Cisco announced award winners during its annual partner conference, this year held digitally.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Cisco with Partner of the Year award,” said Juan C. Ramos, Cortelco’s CEO. “Cortelco, like Cisco, is customer obsessed. In a year marked by unprecedented change, we are thrilled to have continued to deliver proven, progressive solutions to customers through technology that connects people with purpose.”

Cisco has continually awarded Cortelco for being a top partner to demonstrate innovation, business growth, alignment with Cisco’s strategic priorities, and a commitment to Cisco and its customers, he said.

“Cortelco continues to demonstrate their knowledge, expertise and desire to listen to mutual customer challenges and business objectives and translate them into successful business outcomes,” said Ramos. “We’re honored to receive this award of excellence, and greatly value our partnership that supports our mutual customer success.”

Cisco Partner awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the geographical region. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional executives, the firm noted.