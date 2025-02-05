Citi Foundation launches 2025 Global Innovation Challenge for nonprofits

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Citi Foundation’s 2025 Global Innovation Challenge offers $25 million in grants to 50 organizations to accelerate youth employability. Applications close March 4 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

50 community organizations, including some in Puerto Rico, will share $25 million in funding.

The Citi Foundation has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for its 2025 Global Innovation Challenge, which offers philanthropic support to community organizations aiming to pilot or scale solutions to social and economic challenges globally.

Despite recent progress, young people worldwide continue to face significant barriers to employment, including skills mismatches and limited access to quality jobs. According to the International Labour Organization, 65 million young people globally remain unemployed.

Through this initiative, the Citi Foundation will award 50 community organizations grants of $500,000 each to support innovative employment solutions for low-income youth, such as upskilling, reskilling, entrepreneurship programs and financial education.

“At the Citi Foundation, we seek to strengthen the future of young Puerto Ricans by supporting initiatives that promote youth employability and strengthen the development of local talent. This innovation challenge is a great opportunity for community organizations to expand their impact and generate solutions for the country,” said César Vertiz, country officer for Citi in Puerto Rico.

The 2025 Global Innovation Challenge builds on Citi and the Citi Foundation’s long-standing investments in youth development:

The Citi Foundation has invested more than $300 million in the past decade through its Pathways to Progress, which supported more than one million young people in expanding their skills, experience and networks.

Citi provides banking services to clients focused on improving access to education and youth entrepreneurship opportunities while investing in solutions for early career professionals.

Citi has financed education initiatives in emerging markets through social finance bonds and other transactions.

Citi employees volunteer year-round in financial education workshops, career development sessions and mentoring to support youth employability.

“From skills training to job placement programming and more, Citi and the Citi Foundation have long invested in scalable solutions to accelerate youth employability. But it remains a persistent and urgent matter, and we know there is more work to be done,” said Ed Skyler, Citi head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs and chair of the Citi Foundation.

“Applying the Global Innovation Challenge model to this issue represents the next step in our funding journey and our continued investment in the young people poised to build thriving and resilient communities,” Skyler added.

The deadline for eligible organizations to register to apply is March 4 at 12 p.m. New York Time (Eastern Time). Grant recipients will be announced later this year.