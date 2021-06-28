Civil engineers return to in-person format for annual education summit

José Luis Flores, president of the Puerto Rico Institute of Civil Engineers.

The College of Engineers and Surveyors’ Institute of Civil announced its upcoming summit, the Mega Viernes Civil 2021 (MVC 2021), which returns to its in-person format on July 16, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in Miramar.

Under the slogan of “Ruta al Futuro,” the event will present a sweeping academic, highly technical lineup featuring current topics for civil engineers and professionals of related disciplines, organizers said.

“Civil engineers are eager to go back to socializing as usual at the MVC and participate in continuing education at the event, which for 22 years has presented them with the best technical offerings and relationships with the industry,” said José Luis Flores, president of the Puerto Rico Institute of Civil Engineers.

“We’re extremely pleased to resume in-person activities, with all the health measures in place, and to offer seven contact hours in a day featuring nine in-person and virtual sessions,” he said.

“In addition, there will be a keynote panel and talk of the most renowned leaders in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The panel discussion will feature the government’s cabinet members in charge of Puerto Rico’s economic and infrastructure development, who will present what has been achieved thus far and what remains in the pipeline as the island continues to recover from Hurricane María in 2017, the earthquakes of 2020 and COVID-19.

MVC 2021 will feature nine technical modules that cover topics such as: transportation; structures; earthquakes; geotechnics; project management; applied geomatics or surveying; water and environmental resources; and a virtual module. These add up to 27 seminars, in which engineers will be able to complete seven hours of continuing education, accredited by the College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico.

Organizers expect an attendance of 1,000 professionals including engineers, architects, planners, and university students from different civil engineering programs on the island.

To register, go to the trade group’s website or click HERE.

