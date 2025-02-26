CLEAR opens first TSA PreCheck site outside airport in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Members use CLEAR to verify their identity with their eyes or fingerprints, eliminating the need to present identification.

The Plaza Las Américas location expands access to the Trusted Traveler program.

CLEAR, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, has opened its first non-airport enrollment center in Puerto Rico at Plaza Las Américas in San Juan. The new location allows travelers to enroll in or renew their TSA PreCheck membership without needing to visit an airport.

TSA PreCheck is a Trusted Traveler program that offers expedited airport security screening, allowing approved travelers to use dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes at security checkpoints in more than 200 U.S. airports. Members do not need to remove shoes, belts or light jackets, and can keep laptops and liquids inside their bags, speeding up the screening process.

This new location joins CLEAR’s 55 existing TSA PreCheck enrollment centers inside U.S. airports and is part of the company’s plan to expand enrollment services beyond airports.

“TSA PreCheck enrollment through CLEAR provides a fast and efficient travel experience,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “We’re excited to bring this trusted traveler program to Plaza Las Américas, the Caribbean’s largest shopping center, delivering greater convenience with expanded enrollment options beyond the airport.”

Edwin Tavárez, general manager of Plaza Las Américas, highlighted the convenience of the new location.

“As the Caribbean’s largest shopping center and a key destination for travelers, this new service provides added convenience for our visitors, making it easier than ever to prepare for a seamless airport experience.”

The new TSA PreCheck enrollment center is located on the first floor of Plaza Las Américas, across from the Lacoste store. It operates Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Travelers can complete new TSA PreCheck enrollments, renew their membership, and undergo fingerprinting and background checks for security clearance.

New applicants can pre-enroll online through CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck website. Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew online without visiting a center.