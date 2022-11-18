CLEAR opens ID verification lanes at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport 

Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license.

CLEAR announced the launch of its secure identity technology at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (LMM), which is operated by Aerostar Airport Holdings. Puerto Rico’s main airport is the first such facility outside the continental United States to feature CLEAR’s expedited identity verification lanes.

CLEAR’s launch at LMM is expected to create 49 local jobs and generate approximately $2.5 million in local economic activity, company officials said.

Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR employee escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to the Transportation Safety Administration’s physical security, reducing the amount of time spent waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

“At Aerostar we’re constantly looking for solutions and services that improve our passenger experience throughout the airport. We’re excited to partner with CLEAR to allow travelers to verify their identity using their eyes or fingers,” said Aerostar President Jorge Hernández.

“By avoiding the need to use traditional identification documents, CLEAR’s service will help save people time and stress at the security checkpoint – especially during the busy holiday travel season,” he said.

With the addition of the LMM airport, CLEAR’s footprint now 47 airports and more than 14 million members. CLEAR already serves 8 of the LMM’s top 10 U.S. destinations, allowing members traveling through the local hub to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey.

“CLEAR is excited to bring our secure identity technology to Puerto Rico, create good-paying local jobs and invest in the local economy,” said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker.

“Aerostar has been a great partner, and we’re pleased to work together to create a more predictable, less stressful airport experience for people traveling through LMM,” she said.

To mark its landing at LMM, CLEAR will donate to Hurricane Fiona relief efforts on behalf of members who enroll and verify at the airport during November, up to $10,000.

Enrollment takes less than five minutes and can be done with the help of a CLEAR employee at any pod at LMM; verifications can only be done with a valid same-day boarding pass.

CLEAR Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to CLEAR’s expedited security lanes – costs about $16 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members.

Newly enrolling active military, veterans, and government officials are also eligible for discounted memberships, and additional family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.