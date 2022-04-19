Type to search

In-Brief

Climate resilience in Puerto Rico, USVI subject of upcoming 2-day conference

Contributor April 19, 2022
Speakers will address the shared priorities to save lives, protect economies and the environment, and sustain livable communities, among other topics. (Credit: Dmitry Rukhlenko | Dreamstime.com)

Seven state and federal agencies will celebrate Earth Day by offering a two-day virtual conference promoting climate resilience and equity in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, on April 19-20.

Nearly 80 speakers and moderators working with climate change issues in the islands will share their perspectives in plenary talks and breakout sessions and dialog with the public.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Puerto Rico Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER), US Geological Survey, US Department of the Interior (DOI), the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and The Nature Conservancy are conducting the event.

“As those of you who live in these beautiful islands know better than most, our climate is in crisis, and the time is now to take action,” said Lisa F. García, EPA Regional Administrator.

“You’re bearing the brunt of an increasingly extreme and unpredictable global climate and many island communities are on the frontlines of the climate emergency,” she said.

“Scientists also tell us there is still a brief window of time to avoid the very worst consequences of climate change. We must act now, and the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to doing just that – taking historic action to tackle the climate crisis — and EPA is at the center of achieving the president’s ambitious goals,” García said.

Puerto Rico and the USVI have unique historical, geographic, ecological, social, and cultural dynamics. They face climate challenges that require science-based, locally driven, and culturally informed solutions.

This conference will gather leaders in government, business, society, and nonprofits to share insights, support, experiences, and solutions to the immediate and urgent challenges posed to island communities by climate change.

“Connecting science, policies, programs, and people to share climate change knowledge and opportunities can help promote equity and build climate resilience. Collaborative actions are essential, as climate change impacts of drought, wildfire, hurricanes, and sea level rise cross many boundaries,” said William A. Gould, director of the USDA Caribbean Climate Hub.

Speakers will address the shared priorities to save lives, protect economies and the environment, and sustain livable communities, as well as measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build back better in a more sustainable, healthy, equitable, and resilient way.

“It is vital for conservation organizations, academia, government, and communities to work together as we collectively face climate change threats. Through innovative conservation, sound science, effective policy, and community input, we can advance a holistic approach to climate change,” said Alberto Mercado Vargas, Puerto Rico Program Manager, The Nature Conservancy.

A wide range of speakers from government, universities, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector will gather at this event to provide a showcase of new projects and discuss needed public policies.

The event will be accessible online and registration may be done through this link.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA invests $1.5M in partnerships to address climate change in Caribbean
Contributor January 13, 2022
Op-Ed: Climate change increasingly forcing Puerto Ricans to flee island
Contributor December 7, 2020
Op-Ed: A note to the Oversight Board — Are you considering climate change?
Contributor September 17, 2020
Climate change ranks highest as ‘vital issue of our time,’ Amnesty Int’l says
Contributor December 10, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

USDA invests $1.5M in partnerships to address climate change in Caribbean
Op-Ed: Climate change increasingly forcing Puerto Ricans to flee island
Op-Ed: A note to the Oversight Board — Are you considering climate change?
Climate change ranks highest as ‘vital issue of our time,’ Amnesty Int’l says
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.