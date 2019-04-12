Clinical Research Summit returns May 9-10

April 12, 2019 111

The Puerto Rico Clinical Research Consortium will join the Clinical and Translational Research Week with the celebration of its Clinical Research Summit 2019, to be held May 9-10 at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel, organizers announced.

The event is a collaborative effort that includes the University of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean University, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the National Institute of Health and the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation.

Among the topics that will be discussed during the event are: testimonials from patients; success stories in clinical research inside and outside of Puerto Rico; benefits for patients in research innovation programs; history of clinical research; emerging pharmaceutical companies with new products patented on the island; new advances at local and international levels; and important dissertations by opinion leaders on the diversity and participation of patients in clinical trials, among others.

The talks will provide accreditation of continuing education for several health professions, organizers said.

The upcoming Clinical Research Summit will be a two-day event that will bring together Puerto Rican leaders from throughout the clinical research ecosystem: health professionals, researchers, students, academics, patients and general public.

The agenda has more than 40 local and international speakers who, through talks and panels, will present various topics of interest on the role of clinical research on the island and its mission to become an innovation hub.

In that sense, by joining Translational Research Week, the PRCCI meets its goal of delivering to patients the benefit of clinical research in Puerto Rico, the entity’s Executive Director Amarilis Silva said.

“We’re pleased to join efforts to benefit clinical and translational research in our island together with a group of leaders of world-class groups and institutions,” she said.

“We want this summit to be an opportunity to connect and network with all the key players and special guests that we have managed to gather under the same event to provide more and better opportunities to patients through our growing number of Consortium members,” Silva said.

The event will feature an exhibition area with demonstrations by sponsors as well as research sites, patient/community groups and others. It will also have an area where students and researchers will be able to present their studies on clinical research topics.