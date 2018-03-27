Liberty, Volcom join to donate clothing to communities in need after Hurricane María

Liberty Puerto Rico joined Volcom to donate sporting clothing and accessories to people who are still in need after Hurricane María struck the island six months ago.

In addition to clothing, Liberty donated toys sent by Discovery Latin America for children living in these challenged communities.

The donation took place at the Programa de Educación Comunal de Entrega y Servicio (P.E.C.E.S. Inc.) in Humacao. Liberty employees participating in the company’s volunteering program “Helping Hands” handed out 6,837 clothing items along with Juan Ashton, Volcom’s sales representative in Puerto Rico, and representatives from P.E.C.E.S.

“Helping the communities we serve is part of our social responsibility philosophy, and through initiatives like this one, we are assisting these communities recover completely after the devastating hit by the hurricanes,” said Naji Khoury president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Six months after Hurricane María struck the island, we are still seeing many people in need and we want to help all those who continue to struggle to recover. With this contribution, we can give them comfort and style, two things that distinguish our brand,” said Ashton.

The articles donated by Volcom include shorts, jeans and T-shirts for men, youth and children; sarongs, hats, dresses and socks for women, and miscellaneous items such as scarves and electronic device covers.

This initiative benefited more than 1,000 people from the municipalities of Humacao, Naguabo, Las Piedras, Yabucoa, Maunabo, San Lorenzo and Vieques.

The donation is Liberty’s most recent effort to contribute to Puerto Rico’s recovery after Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20, 2017. The telecommunications company has carried out several initiatives with this aim. Among them are its successful Wi-Fi Tour, the establishment of Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the island and donations through Helping Hands, Liberty’s volunteering program.