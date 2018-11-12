Puerto Rico IT Cluster’s new board to focus on sector’s growth, sustainability

November 12, 2018 360

The organization that brings together the island’s most important local and multinational important information technology companies, the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster, has a new board that will pursue on creating growth and sustainability for the sector.

The new board for 2018-2019 has the vision of continuing efforts to make Puerto Rico a national and world leader in information technology and innovation, the organization stated.

Juan Carlos Chipi, from Truenorth Corporation and Antonio Sosa-Pascual of REOF Capital, will be in charge of taking the reins of the new Board as co-chairs.

Chipi said his mission will focus on promoting all efforts and initiatives undertaken by the group in recent years to “ensure that local industry remains highly competitive in domestic and international markets.”

Similarly, Sosa-Pascual highlighted the PRITC’s “major efforts” of the past years, including the CIO & IT Leadership Conference, which has been successfully held for five years.

He also mentioned the PRITC Innovation Awards, the first such recognitions of local companies in Puerto Rico’s Information Technology held last year, as well as the industry’s ongoing representation in IT-related decision-making in various forums where companies compete internationally.

In addition, Sosa-Pascual also touted the inclusion of short and timely presentations on relevant IT issues known as the Power Hours, focused on providing new information to members of the business sector.

At present, the information technology sector has generated thousands of high paying direct jobs on the island, as well as a high concentration of young talent, achieving a very low unemployment rate. That said, the new Board will lead efforts to keep the industry at a competitive and productive level, executives said.

The board has eight additional members, including: Jerry Ramirez, from Softek; Alberto Lugo, from INVID; Francisco Venta and Gretchen Molina, from e3 Consulting; Marysol Torres, of Fusionworks; David Linares, from Wovenware; Eliut Flores, from Digital Koru; and Luis Torres, from Engine-4.

As part of its agenda, the new PRITC board will host several events, including “Computer Science for All,” the presentation of a study by Professor Arnaldo Ramos on supply and demand for professionals in Information Technology in Puerto Rico, a recruiting event, and the “Professional Development” and “CIO & IT Leadership Conference 2019.”