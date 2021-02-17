CMT Group starts COVID-19 testing service at the LMM Airport

Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Less than three weeks after announcing an agreement with local laboratory chain CMT Group, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport officials confirmed the start of COVID-19 testing at the main airport facility.

The initiative seeks to provide passengers arriving and leaving the island a “simple and agile option” to comply with the prevention standards established by the local government and that of other jurisdictions, while promoting prevention among travelers and economic development.

The service will be offered from 6 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week at three testing sites located at the LMM’s passenger terminals. Passengers will have to pay for the tests.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Some health insurance plans may reimburse you for part of the cost, so it is recommended that you check with your local insurer,” said CMT Group Corp CEO Otegbola Ojo.

“The results of the molecular tests will be available online in less than 48 hours, both for those entering and leaving Puerto Rico,” he said.

He also noted that having this service at the main airport will facilitate travel to and from Puerto Rico, while contributing to public health and the island’s social and economic recovery.

“The trend across different destinations is to require negative tests from travelers. So this CMT Group initiative becomes an additional service, designed for those who don’t have the time to go to a laboratory and prefer the convenience of taking the test before leaving or upon arrival on the island,” said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar Puerto Rico, the airport’s operator.

CMT Group has already begun to offer the molecular tests (PCR) and will eventually add antigen tests, whose result are faster, possibly ready in two to three hours, Hernández added.

Passengers looking to get tested may register online prior to traveling or when arriving or leaving the airport. After registering, the platform will assign a unique number code to be used to identify records and eventually see the results. The code will also be used to get tested.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.