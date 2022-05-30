CO-based Lee Spirits invests $30K to launch canned cocktail line in Puerto Rico

Lee Spirits canned cocktails, Gin Fuego and Creme Violette products are available in several locations islandwide.

The Lee Spirits Company, a Colorado-based distiller established in 2013, began distribution of its canned cocktails and bottled liquor lines in Puerto Rico this month after investing some $20,000 and getting $10,000 from the US Department of Agriculture to help launch the market.

The products now being distributed in Puerto Rico are their Dry Gin, Lavender Gin, Strawberry Ginger Gin, and Creme De Violette bottled drinks, as well as their Strawberry Lemonade, Lavender Lemonade, Fuego Lemonade — made with different chilis — and whiskey lemonade canned cocktails, company executives told News is my Business.

“Right now, we’re distributing to the US mainland, China, a couple of countries in the Caribbean, like Antigua, Puerto Rico, Panama, and in the upcoming months we will get an opening in Norway and Sweden,” said Lee Spirits CEO Kevin Selvy.

Lee Spirits mainly focuses on flavored gins and traditional liquors, as well as their canned cocktails, but are also expanding services and distribution, as Selvy explained.

“We are one of, if not the only manufacturer of canned cocktails in the western US and I cannot name another company canning pre-made proper cocktails that aren’t carbonated and aren’t made from malt, like ours,” said Selvy.

Lee Spirits canned cocktails, Gin Fuego and Creme Violette products are available in several locations islandwide, namely Wilo, Silk Oriental Cuisine, Vin’us, The House in Condado, The House in Guaynabo, Econo in Altamira, Econo in Fajardo, La Licoreria and Tinto Wine Shop in Rincon, Am PM in Isla Verde, The House in Caparra, and Platos in Isla Verde.

Other places that will sell more specific products include Mai Pen Rai with the Gin Fuego, and La Factoria, Ceviche Market and Prole with the Crème Violette.

“We will be bringing in a canned aviation, a canned cosmo, cosmopolitan cocktail and salted dog, in the next couple of months to Puerto Rico,” said Selvy. “Our company is launching a couple of new brands so we will definitely be bringing that here in the next 12 months, and we’re really looking to expand what we’re doing here,” said Selvy.