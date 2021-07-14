Co-owners of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel buy Palmas del Mar resort

The 107-room Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort

A partnership co-owned and managed by LionGrove has acquired the Wyndham Candelero Beach Resort from Palmas Hill Partners, LLC. The property is being rebranded as the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort. An affiliate of LionGrove will manage the resort.

The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. LionGrove is the co-owner of the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Isla Verde.

“We’re very excited to now co-own and manage the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort and to offer our hotel guests with new and elevated experiences, while serving as the perfect getaway for our guests to enjoy the many offerings of our hotel and our luxurious Palmas del Mar resort community,” said Andro Nodarse-León, CEO of LionGrove.

The 107-room Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort has two golf courses designed by PGA four-time champion Gary Player and renowned architect Rees Jones, Puerto Rico’s largest tennis complex, horseback riding adventures, Pterocarpus forest, as well as, an expansive beach and a Yacht Club Marina.

The multiple food and beverage options offered on property include two bars, a wine cellar room, a wonderful restaurant featuring a combination of traditional Puerto Rican and International cuisine, as well as delicious wood oven pizzas and a coffee shop.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Palmas del Mar community and we look forward to building upon the recent renovation that Palmas Hills completed to add new and unique experiences at the Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort for the enjoyment of the residents of the Palmas del Mar community and the many guests that visit us from within Puerto Rico, the US and internationally,” said Chris Sariego, COO of LionGrove.

With nearly 18,000 square feet of banquet space, Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort, offers indoor and outdoor settings for business or social events.

The hotel will receive an immediate capital infusion to build upon the recently completed renovation, the new owners said.

“As part of our management of the hotel, we’re committed to having a highly guest-centric culture and expanding employee benefits and training, while being a great citizen within the Palmas del Mar community, implementing multiple green initiatives and serving as a cultural and social gathering point for all,” said Samuel Hugli, vice president of operations of the property.

The Wyndham Palmas Beach and Golf Resort will generate about 140 direct and indirect jobs.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.