3rd Coast Guard Exchange store to open in Caguas
The third Coast Guard Exchange location in Puerto Rico is scheduled to open in the summer in Caguas, the Coast Guard confirmed to this media outlet.
The new 22,000 square foot CGX store is located at the Las Catalinas North Shopping Center, next to Burlington.
CGX expects to hire 40 employees from the local area to staff the new exchange, executives said.
“Extensive renovations are taking place to update the infrastructure inside the location which previously held big box office supply store, OfficeMax,” officials said in a statement.
Once completed, CGX Caguas will be home to the third CGX in Puerto Rico, along with locations at the Coast Guard Base San Juan and Air Station Borinquen.
Tax-free shopping at the CGX is a non-pay compensation benefit limited to authorized patrons including active duty and retired members of all branches of the armed services and their dependents, members of the Reserves, Coast Guard Auxiliary, National Guard and Department of Homeland Security civil service employees.
All authorized patrons must provide proper photo identification to enter any CGX, this media outlet confirmed.
“It’s exciting to open a new store for our authorized patrons and support the mission of the Coast Guard Exchange,” said Jennifer Liston, general manager for CGX in Puerto Rico. “There are 64 CGX locations worldwide and we will have the newest exchange right here in Caguas.”
Although most CGX locations are found on board Coast Guard facilities, eight CGX locations operate in civilian shopping centers.
Nicolette Ivanovsky, CGX Region Manager for Florida and Puerto Rico said, “Our model to serve our patrons where they live is a proven success.”
Earnings from the CGX are invested to provide Morale Well-Being and Recreation (MWR) programs of the Coast Guard, the executives said.
