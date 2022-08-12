Coca-Cola Music Hall hosted 100 events, 165K people in 1st year

Since its opening, the 4,200 capacity Coca-Cola Music Hall has featured dozens of local and international artists.

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Coca-Cola Music Hall, which has held 59 concerts and 43 private events with a total attendance of more than 165,000 people, operators ASM Global confirmed.

“Our work with Coca-Cola Music Hall is an excellent example that the island is ready to foster more significant alliances of private and government companies for the development of all sectors,” ASM Global CEO Ron Bension said.

Since its opening, the 4,200 capacity Coca-Cola Music Hall has featured artists such as: Ednita Nazario, Caramelos de Cianuro, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Stryper, Jesse & Joy, Louis Tomlinson, Gente de Zona, Toño Rosario, Ana Torroja, Camilo, Ilé, Alejandro Fernández, CNCO, Jerry Rivera, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, Noel Schajris, DJ Nelson & Alberto Stylee, Melendi, Rosario, Nío García, RKM & Ken-Y, Il Divo, Los Tres Pianistas, Myriam Hernández, Almost Queen, and Barak, among others.

It was also the venue for the Miss World 2021 International Pageant and comedy shows from Daniel “El Travieso” and “Sé lo tuyo!” with Alexandra Fuentes and Raymond Arrieta.

The three-level theater — one of the industry’s first to be cashless — features the most advanced sound system of any venue its size in the world and the most advanced fixed lighting system in Puerto Rico.

Coca-Cola Music Hall assembled a large team of in-house specialists to help clients with staging, audio-visual and acoustic services, all of which are included as part of the rental fee. Other amenities include ultramodern suites, dressing rooms, wi-fi coverage, box office, security, ushers, and cleaning, among other services.

“On behalf of the entire Coca-Cola Music Hall team, we thank the public for the support we have received in just one year. We have managed to keep the entertainment industry in Puerto Rico thriving. We showed the world that we are a world-class venue, and I’m confident that we will continue to grow in the years to come,” said Jorge L. Perez, ASM Global regional manager in Puerto Rico.

Within five months of operation, the Coca-Cola Music Hall closed 2021 in the No. 31 position in box office sales worldwide (theater category) in Pollstar magazine’s “Year-End” results, ASM officials said.

“We’re extremely grateful to the artists and the producers for choosing Coca-Cola Music Hall as the ideal place to host their events and also to our partner PRISA Group and sponsors: Coca-Cola, T-Mobile, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, JetBlue, Visa, Evertec, Cervecera de Puerto Rico, Destileria Serralles, V. Suarez and ticketing partner Ticketera,” said Pérez.

“We’re committed in continuing to offer a varied entertainment program in a safe environment. This is an achievement for all of Puerto Rico,” said Perez.

Meanwhile, Francisco Mariani, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile in the Miramar sector of San Juan — where the venue is located — said “the diversity and capabilities of its facilities and the public’s response have been key to both the venue and Distrito T-Mobile’s success as the premier entertainment destination in Puerto Rico.”

The Distrito T-Mobile is part of the Puerto Rico Convention Center District Authority, whose Executive Director, Mariela Vallines, said, “the Convention District has an ambitious plan to continue improving our facilities and expand the entertainment offered for our visitors. All our facilities have proven to be ideal for any private and public event.”

“This first anniversary of the Coca-Cola Music Hall echoes that we’re doing the right thing so that Puerto Rico continues to develop both in the entertainment industry as well as tourism, gastronomy and other related sectors,” she said.

Upcoming events to be held at Coca-Cola Music Hall in 2022 include performances by Natalia Jiménez, Yesenia Then, Vicente García, Lilly Goodman, Servando and Florentino, Yolandita Monge, Shine Fest, Mora, Firehouse & Winger, Fiel a La Vega, La Secta All Stars, Limit-T 21, Jorge Drexler, Raphael, Bomba Estereo, Sebastian Yatra, Miel San Marcos, and Pablo Alboran.