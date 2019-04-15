Codetrotters, Rock Solid create scholarship program for high schoolers

April 15, 2019 38

Codetrotters Academy, the first coding bootcamp in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and Rock Solid Technologies, a software development company, announced today the creation of a strategic alliance to award scholarships for programming courses to high potential students.

The students will go through an online application process, followed by an interview at Rock Solid Technologies and must have basic programming knowledge.

If selected, they will enroll in Codetrotters’ Web Application Development course for 10 weeks and at the end of the course, they will have the opportunity to work at Rock Solid, company executives said.

According to the most recent study by Endeavor Puerto Rico published in November 2018, the biggest challenge facing the island’s technology sector is the lack of tech talent.

“This type of strategic alliance is what the startup and technology ecosystem in Puerto Rico needs to close the tech talent gap in the industry,” said Sofia Stolberg, CEO of Piloto 151 and Codetrotters.

“On the one hand, we feed our talent pipeline by training more students, and, on the other, the selected candidates have the opportunity to work for one of the leading technology companies on the island,” she said.

The call for applications for the scholarships ends May 10. Courses begin June 3rd and end Aug. 14th. To apply, use this link.

“Rock Solid has been granting scholarships to high potential students in Puerto Rico since 2002,” said Ángel L. Pérez, vice president of Rock Solid.

“We have invested nearly $500,000 in scholarships for local talent and this new partnership will allow us to expand our reach to a different pool of students that might not have formally studied computer science in college, but that became passionate about the field later on,” he added.