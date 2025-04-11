Type to search

CofC advances federal advocacy agenda in Washington, D.C.

NIMB Staff April 11, 2025
Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis Pizarro (center) meets with U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (right), chairman of the FEMA Subcommittee.
Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis Pizarro (center) meets with U.S. Rep. Dale Strong (right), chairman of the FEMA Subcommittee.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce met with lawmakers and officials to push for reshoring, energy reform and health care equity.

A delegation from the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to advance the island’s federal advocacy agenda and hold meetings with members of Congress and senior officials from the Trump administration.

Led by Puerto Rico CofC President Luis Pizarro-Otero, the visit is part of the organization’s Federal Affairs Congressional Educational Series (FACES), which focuses on reshoring, health care, energy, infrastructure and tax policy.

“This mission reflects the chamber’s ongoing commitment to securing concrete support for Puerto Rico’s reconstruction efforts and to promoting the island’s potential as a center of innovation, manufacturing and investment in health,” said Pizarro-Otero.

Meetings with Republican and Democratic lawmakers emphasized Puerto Rico’s strategic role in federal reshoring initiatives, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Officials discussed the creation of a federal task force to identify key opportunities for expanding U.S.-based manufacturing in Puerto Rico, in light of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Energy grid modernization and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster recovery funds were also major discussion points. The delegation met with Rep. Dale Strong, chair of the FEMA Subcommittee, and Rep. Carlos Giménez, chair of the Emergency Preparedness Caucus, to explore long-term energy reliability strategies.

The group also advocated for equitable inclusion of Puerto Rico in federal health and nutrition programs. Discussions with Rep. Vern Buchanan focused on aligning the island with the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative and securing fair treatment under Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.

“After successfully leading several missions to Washington, D.C., to build relationships and strengthen communication with the federal government and Congress, we remain committed to advancing our comprehensive work agenda for the benefit of Puerto Rico,” Pizarro-Otero said.

