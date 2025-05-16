Type to search

Featured General Biz News

CofC backs federal bill to reboot island’s pharma manufacturing sector

NIMB Staff May 16, 2025
Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro discusses details of the proposed legislation in Washington.
Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro discusses details of the proposed legislation in Washington.

The legislation offers tax credits and aims to strengthen Puerto Rico’s role in the U.S. supply chain.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce has formally endorsed the bipartisan Medical Manufacturing Economic Development and Sustainability Act, or MMEDS Act, a federal proposal aimed at reviving the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector on the island.

“The MMEDS Act represents a historic opportunity to revitalize Puerto Rico’s manufacturing base and position the island once again as a global leader in pharmaceutical production,” said CofC President Luis E. Pizarro. “We join the industry and our allies in Congress in supporting this key initiative for our economy and national security.”

Introduced by Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., with support from Reps. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., Jeff Hurd, R-Colo., and Darren Soto, D-Fla., the bill encourages the return of pharmaceutical production to the United States, with a focus on distressed areas like Puerto Rico. It was originally co-sponsored by Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.

The legislation proposes dollar-for-dollar tax credits and other incentives to support infrastructure, workforce training and local procurement of essential medical products.

“The MMEDS Act represents a vital tool in positioning Puerto Rico as a strategic manufacturing hub for the United States,” said Gov. Jenniffer González.

“This legislation aligns perfectly with our ongoing efforts to attract investment, generate high-quality jobs and ensure that our island plays a key role in the national security of the supply chain,” she said. “Puerto Rico stands out as an ideal solution thanks to its advanced infrastructure, technical expertise and highly skilled workforce.”

José Julio Aparicio, chair of the CofC’s federal affairs committee, added, “The COVID-19 pandemic made it clear that we cannot depend on foreign suppliers for essential pharmaceutical and medical products. With the MMEDS Act, the U.S. Congress is taking affirmative steps to protect our citizens’ health, strengthen the national supply chain and foster investment and economic development across the country.”

The CofC’s endorsement was formalized during a meeting with the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration in Washington, D.C., where Pizarro signed a letter of support addressed to Malliotakis.

“The MMEDS Act, introduced by the governor during her time in Congress and now led by Rep. Malliotakis, represents a strong and determined step toward this shared vision,” said PRFAA Executive Director Gabriella Boffelli. “This proposal not only promotes sustainable economic development but also affirms the talent and preparedness of our workforce.”

The CofC’s support is part of its Federal Affairs Chamber Educational Series initiative, which advocates for federal policies that promote economic development on the island.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Sen. Nitza Morán-Trinidad, who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Small Business, Banking, Commerce, Insurance and Cooperativism, held the hearing on April 9.
Puerto Rico revisits short-term rental regulation with new Senate bill
G. Torres April 14, 2025
Popular Democratic Party Sen. Ada Álvarez-Conde
Senator files legislative package to tackle climate change in Puerto Rico
NIMB Staff April 8, 2025
Puerto Rico legislator proposes bill to enhance telemedicine services
NIMB Staff March 18, 2025
Tatiana Vallescorbo, attorney and advisory senior director at IT and process management consulting firm C2S
Senate bill, tech consulting firm tackle AI regulations for Puerto Rico
G. Torres March 10, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

The budget illustrates that the fiscal responsibility we instilled in previous years puts the Commonwealth in a better position to respond to the changing federal funding landscape. 

 

Like many states, municipalities and territories across the U.S., we may have to revisit the budget with the Governor and Legislature if federal funding levels change.

 

Robert Mujica, executive director, Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

Sen. Nitza Morán-Trinidad, who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Small Business, Banking, Commerce, Insurance and Cooperativism, held the hearing on April 9.
Puerto Rico revisits short-term rental regulation with new Senate bill
Popular Democratic Party Sen. Ada Álvarez-Conde
Senator files legislative package to tackle climate change in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico legislator proposes bill to enhance telemedicine services
Tatiana Vallescorbo, attorney and advisory senior director at IT and process management consulting firm C2S
Senate bill, tech consulting firm tackle AI regulations for Puerto Rico
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.