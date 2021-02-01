Type to search

CofC college chapters announce business competitions for university students

Contributor February 1, 2021
CofC President Juan Carlos Agosto-Martínez.

The College Chapters of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) announced the “Creative Mind in Action!” business competitions to promote entrepreneurial development among Puerto Rico university students.

“For the past 20 years, the CofC College Chapters have dedicated themselves to fostering an entrepreneurial attitude among university students in our island,” said CofC President Juan Carlos Agosto-Martínez.

“Its vision has been to create sustainable socioeconomic conditions that enhance Puerto Rico’s competitiveness, promoting the development of entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation skills,” he said, of the competition being conducted in partnership with “Yees!”

“Creative Mind in Action” will provide seed capital to participating college students, so that they are able to develop and establish their own businesses. The competition starts Feb. 6, so registration is necessary on or before Feb. 3, said College Chapters President Tomás M. Pérez-Osorio. 

The business curriculum will include idea development, validation, creation of a business plan on the bistepz.com platform, mentoring and other additional methodologies to create a company.

Competition requirements are: To be a university student; be a member of the CofC College Chapters; and have a team of at least two people and a maximum of four people. Three winners will be selected to receive an economic incentive, among other prizes.

For more information, send an email to the CofC College Chapters.

