CofC, Georgia’s LatAm Chamber of Commerce partner to promote commercial trade

Representatives from the two chambers of commerce sign the agreement.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) has signed a collaboration agreement with the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia (LACC) as part of the latter’s commercial mission to the island, headed by the guild’s CEO, Alejandro Coss.

The business delegation visited Puerto Rico to strengthen business relationships with the local private sector and confirmed its support for the island’s priority topics in Washington, D.C., which include food security, energy, health care and education, alongside the CofC.

CofC President Ramón Pérez-Blanco emphasized the importance of joining efforts with the private sector, stateside chambers of commerce and the government of Puerto Rico to address specific issues affecting Puerto Ricans’ quality of life and the progress of businesses.

“We seek the support of our colleagues in the diaspora to support our appeal to the Federal Government and Congress to achieve parity in aid related to the transition from the Nutrition Assistance Program (NAP) to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that impacts the food security of hundreds of thousands of families on the island, as well as other priority topics including stabilizing our weakened energy system, the provision of health services and education, among others,” Pérez-Blanco said.

Under the collaboration agreement, both chambers will organize trade missions between Puerto Rico and Georgia, promoting local investment benefits, networking opportunities and the identification of commercial expansion and export possibilities between both markets.

The agreement also envisions hosting special events for Hispanic and non-Hispanic companies in both jurisdictions from 2023 to 2024.

“Collaborating with CofC makes possible new ways the Chamber of Commerce of Latin America can expand its business network. Our union is proud to have achieved this agreement, which will allow new business opportunities between Georgia and Puerto Rico,” Coss said.

The LACC’s visiting group consisted of professionals from the insurance, retail, construction and food sectors, among other key business and commercial areas from Georgia participating in the mission.

“The Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia, as well as in other jurisdictions, brings together Hispanic entrepreneurs and is equally aligned with the mission we have at [CofC] to create business opportunities for our members and entrepreneurs, make connections between professionals through networking and exchange of information, knowledge and best practices. These initiatives aim to extend and strengthen our business environments to foster economic growth, investment projects and the creation of alliances for the future,” said Liza García, executive director of the CofC.