CofC leads FACES mission to D.C. to boost Puerto Rico’s economy

Luis Pizarro-Otero, president of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (Credit: Wanda Liz Vega)

The trade group is pushing for federal support, reshoring opportunities and continued reconstruction funding.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) has launched a mission to Washington, D.C., as part of its Federal Affairs Chamber Educational Series (FACES), seeking to advocate for Puerto Rico’s economic interests, including tariff reforms, federal funding and the revitalization of the island’s manufacturing sector.

“This mission reaffirms the CofC’s commitment to acting swiftly and decisively to protect and develop Puerto Rico’s economic interests,” said CofC President Luis Pizarro-Otero.

“We have held meetings with key members of Congress to ensure that federal funds allocated to essential services on our island, such as energy, health care and recovery, are not affected,” he said.

One of the mission’s priorities is to promote Puerto Rico as a destination for reshoring critical industries, particularly pharmaceuticals, which represent nearly 40% of the island’s gross domestic product.

“Puerto Rico is uniquely positioned to serve as a national asset in the effort to bring critical industries back to U.S. shores,” Pizarro-Otero said. “As an American jurisdiction, the island offers regulatory stability, legal protections, a strong rule of law and infrastructure comparable to the mainland, along with global market access from a strategically located Caribbean hub.”

The CofC is also participating in the SelectUSA Investment Summit 2025 in Maryland, a key event for promoting foreign investment in the United States. The group has scheduled meetings with companies, investors and economic development organizations to promote Puerto Rico as a manufacturing destination.

“Puerto Rico has a proven track record as a global manufacturing hub, a highly skilled workforce and access to world-class educational institutions like the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez,” the CofC stated.

As part of the visit, the CofC will host a “Puerto Rico Open for Business” reception on May 14, bringing together members of Congress, public officials and business leaders. The event will focus on infrastructure, housing and energy projects, and the continuation of federal reconstruction funding.

FACES is a permanent initiative of the CofC that seeks to educate, represent and advocate on federal issues affecting Puerto Rico’s economic development. Through lobbying, missions and meetings with policymakers, it positions the CofC as an advocate for the island’s private sector before the U.S. federal government.