CofC pushes for federal coordination of energy grid reconstruction

Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero

The organization, along with more than 17 of its affiliated associations, urged the Financial Oversight and Management Board to take action on the issue.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) has called on the island’s Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) to take immediate steps to address the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico’s electrical grid.

In a letter sent last week, the CofC urged the creation of a dedicated Energy Working Group to coordinate and oversee the reconstruction of the island’s energy infrastructure.

CofC President Luis E. Pizarro-Otero emphasized the critical role of a stable energy system in Puerto Rico’s energy recovery and long-term economic growth.

“It is essential that the fiscal board takes immediate action to lead and coordinate all relevant parties, ensuring that the grid’s reconstruction efforts are prioritized and that federal funds allocated for this purpose are used quickly and effectively,” said Pizarro.

The CofC, representing a wide range of sectors from Puerto Rico’s business community, including more than 17 affiliated private sector organizations that support the initiative, is advocating for the completion of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) as a first step in addressing the grid’s challenges. The IRP serves as a critical road map for the island’s energy transformation and lays the foundation for a more efficient, resilient and sustainable power system.

According to the letter, delays in approving the disbursement of funds and federal interagency coordination have further complicated the island’s energy system challenges. The chamber is requesting that the fiscal oversight board, as an entity created by the U.S. Congress, establish a permanent Energy Working Group to oversee reconstruction efforts.

The CofC also reiterated its proposal for the creation of a federal Puerto Rico Revitalization Cabinet Task Force, modeled after the successful post-Hurricane Sandy initiative led by the White House. This proposed task force would coordinate energy transition efforts, involving both public and private sector stakeholders to ensure tangible results.

“The status quo of Puerto Rico’s energy grid is unacceptable,” Pizarro said. “Businesses cannot thrive, and our economy is affected without a reliable and sustainable energy system. Given that energy is a critical project for Puerto Rico, the fiscal board must assume its corresponding role now to ensure that energy reconstruction efforts move forward without further delay.”

The CofC has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the fiscal oversight board and other stakeholders to ensure that Puerto Rico’s energy future is aligned with the broader goals of economic recovery and sustainable development.

The letter follows recent testimony the CofC provided to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Natural Resources Committee, where it called for federal support in Puerto Rico’s energy sector.

With private sector organizations across the island backing the effort, the chamber said it hopes to drive forward meaningful changes that will finally stabilize the grid and fuel Puerto Rico’s economic revitalization.