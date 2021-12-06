Coffee & Chocolate Expo 2021’s 10th edition slated for Dec. 11-12

There will be culinary exhibitions by local chefs, baristas, and bartenders.

The Coffee & Chocolate Expo 2021’s 10th edition will be held Dec. 11-12 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, in which participants will be able to taste, learn and appreciate the best of the coffee and chocolate industry in Puerto Rico.

“During the event — which was interrupted last year as a result of COVID-19 — in addition to learning and tasting, attendees will be able to purchase any of the several brands of coffee, chocolate, tea, bread, cookies and sweets, among other complementary products, which will be on display during the expo,” said Pedro Fernandez, organizer of the event.

Similarly, there will be culinary exhibitions by local chefs, baristas, and bartenders, who will show their best skills by preparing a variety of dishes and drinks, integrating coffee and chocolate in their recipes.

An education academy will be held designed so that all coffee, chocolate and even tea lovers can expand their knowledge on a variety of topics related to both industries.

On the other hand, the event also represents a unique space for small and medium-sized local entrepreneurs to expose their products to thousands of people who will have the opportunity to taste and learn about the products of these exhibitors.

“In other words, through this event, these entrepreneurs generate thousands of dollars in sales now and in the future,” said Fernandez.

At the entrance, evidence of full vaccination will be required like with the Vacu ID or vaccination card together with a valid identification for all attendees. Wearing face masks is a must at all times, except when consuming drinks or food.