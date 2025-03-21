Coffee & Chocolate Expo returns with more flavor and aroma 

The Coffee & Chocolate Expo will include more than 180 exhibition spaces and 65 coffee and chocolate brands.

The 15th-anniversary edition will feature tastings, workshops and live demonstrations at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Coffee & Chocolate Expo, Puerto Rico’s largest event dedicated to the coffee and chocolate industry, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 29-30 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Pedro Fernández, event producer and president of CUBE Events, said this year’s edition promises a more immersive experience, combining exhibitions, education and tastings in a family-friendly setting.

“Over these 15 years, the Coffee & Chocolate Expo has become an essential meeting point for coffee and chocolate producers, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts. Not only have we seen the industry grow, but we’ve also witnessed how consumers have developed a greater appreciation for the quality and diversity of local products,” Fernández said.

The event will feature more than 180 exhibition spaces, including 65 coffee and chocolate brands. Attendees can discover new products, participate in tastings, and interact with coffee growers, chocolatiers and industry experts to explore the diversity and quality of these sectors.

Educational workshops will be a key part of the Coffee & Chocolate Expo, offering attendees hands-on learning through the Coffee & Chocolate Academy. The program will be led by Érica Reyes, president of the Puerto Rico Coffee and Barista School, and will feature training sessions on product creation, pairing and mixology.

Workshops include “How to Set Up a Coffee Shop,” “Pairing Chocolates With Liqueurs,” “Create Your Own Chocolate Bar,” and “Mixology With Coffee and Espresso Martini.” Advance registration is required, and the $50 fee includes event admission.

Interested participants can sign up through the Coffee & Chocolate Expo website. The workshops will feature baristas, mixologists and industry experts sharing insights on innovation, sustainability and industry trends.

The Chef Showcase will return, featuring live recipe demonstrations incorporating coffee and hot chocolate.

“Beyond tasting, we want attendees to experiment and discover new ways to integrate these ingredients into their cooking,” Fernández said. “There will also be guided tastings, barista demonstrations, and dedicated spaces to highlight the aromas and flavors of these products.”

The event will also include the People’s Choice Awards, where the public will vote for their favorite coffee and chocolate brands in the best product and new product categories.