Coffee & Chocolate Expo runs March 25-26 at Puerto Rico Convention Center

More than 185 exhibitions will be available at the Coffee & Chocolate Expo.

This weekend, more than 185 exhibitions will play the leading roles at the Coffee & Chocolate Expo, the largest event that brings together industry stakeholders and aficionados alike from across Puerto Rico. The event, which is celebrating its 12th edition, has become a benchmark for brands, companies, baristas, chefs and fans.

The exhibition will be held on March 25-26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Throughout the day, different chefs, baristas, bartenders and personalities will be on the main stage, preparing recipes using coffee or chocolate as the main ingredients.

“Every year, the gastronomic offer increases and it is impressive to see the number of recipes and products that are presented over the two days of the exhibition. The variety of creations is infinite, so we are sure that coffee and chocolate lovers will be able to have a unique experience,” said Pedro Fernández-Jerez, co-founder of CUBE Group Events, which produced the 2010 Coffee & Chocolate Expo.

In addition, the public can participate in the Coffee & Chocolate Academy, an educational space with workshops ranging from “Barista en el Hogar” (“At-Home Barista”) and “How to establish a Coffee Shop,” to “Learning to Taste Chocolate.” These workshops are offered together with the Puerto Rico School of Baristas and other collaborators of the cocoa and chocolate sector.

Within the expo, attendees select the best coffee and chocolate by voting in the People Choice Award competition, which has helped give exposure to the winning brands.

“We are proud to see the variety of local companies that have been with us since our initiation and have remained in constant growth; without a doubt, they are the force behind this event,” Fernández said. “With these awards we want to highlight the best in the industry, and what is better than the attendees themselves deciding which is their favorite.”

For more information, visit the exhibition’s website. Children younger than 12 years old can enter the exhibition free of charge and may enjoy a special area dubbed the Kids Pavillion.

“We want to give Puerto Rico a weekend full of flavor and pride. May coffee and chocolate always serve us to unite and continue strengthening our social and economic development while sharing as a people and tasting the best of coffee and chocolate,” Fernández added.