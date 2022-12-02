CoinFlip expands to Puerto Rico with 4 bitcoin ATMs

Crypto ATM company provides services in 49 states, the Caribbean, and Canada.

CoinFlip, a fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, announced its official expansion into the Caribbean with four ATMs across Puerto Rico.

CoinFlip, most known for its network of 4,000 bitcoin ATMs, plans to expand its footprint in Puerto Rico throughout the remainder of the year, “furthering its mission to make crypto safe and accessible to people around the world,” it said in the announcement.

This expansion comes off the heels of its expansion to Canada in 2022, and the opening of the its second corporate location and Crypto Experience Center in Tampa, FL this summer.

The four CoinFlip ATMs in Puerto Rico are available in a Gulf gas station in Caguas, and in TotalEnergies gas stations in Bayamón, Santurce and San Claudio Street in San Juan.

“We’re thrilled to bring our bitcoin ATMs to Puerto Rico,” said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. “Since the inception of CoinFlip, we’ve prioritized education and accessibility. We believe that anyone who is interested in crypto should be able to invest.”

“We look forward to connecting Puerto Ricans with our award-winning customer service to make bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies easy to obtain. We can’t wait to expand our offerings within the area and become a crypto resource for the community,” he said.

Customers can visit the CoinFlip ATM locator to find new locations in Puerto Rico as they become available, the company noted.