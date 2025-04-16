Type to search

Coldwell Banker opens luxury real estate franchise in Hato Rey

NIMB Staff April 16, 2025
Coldwell Banker Puerto Rico specializes in luxury residential, commercial, and real estate-owned (REO) properties.
Coldwell Banker Puerto Rico specializes in luxury residential, commercial, and real estate-owned (REO) properties.

The new office will serve high-demand areas in Puerto Rico, including San Juan, Dorado and Río Grande.

Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates has opened a new franchise in Hato Rey, San Juan’s financial district, expanding its footprint in Puerto Rico’s luxury real estate sector.

The office is led by founder and broker Eric Maldonado and Vice President Mike Azimi, along with a team of five agents focused on high-end residential, commercial and real estate-owned (REO) properties.

The franchise aims to serve high-demand areas such as San Juan, Dorado and Río Grande. It is entering a market that continues to attract high-net-worth individuals, digital nomads and Act 60 investors — beneficiaries of Puerto Rico’s tax incentives code.

“Puerto Rico has seen a surge in luxury real estate demand over the last several years,” said Jason Waugh, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates. “As interest in luxury homes, beachfront estates and resort communities grows, there’s a clear need for a globally trusted brand.”

Operating under the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, the office offers services such as architectural photography, drone videography, digital advertising and international syndication to reach buyers from the mainland U.S., Europe and other markets.

Coldwell Banker Puerto Rico also provides services to developers, including branding, go-to-market strategies and buyer sourcing. Its REO division will work with financial institutions to manage distressed properties, supported by Coldwell Banker’s corporate infrastructure.

“Our team includes seasoned brokers, developers and real estate investors who understand the intricacies of the Puerto Rican market,” said Maldonado. “We’re combining the power of Coldwell Banker’s international platform with deep, on-the-ground expertise.”

