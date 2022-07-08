Colegio Espíritu Santo foundation opens pre-registration for ’22-’23

Colegio Espíritu Santo in Hato Rey is set to close due to dwindling enrollment. (Credit: Humberto Buitrago)

The Colegio Espíritu Santo’s Save CES Foundation announced the start of the pre-registration for the 2022-2023 school year that begins in August 2022, that will run through July 15.

Information is also available by calling 786-658-2578, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost of tuition will be $700 and covers the period from August 2022 to May 2023. The monthly fee will be $360 for grades 7th to 12th. People will also be able to sign up through the website for the Parents and Teachers Association, the Alumni Association, to be a representative of their child’s classroom/grade, or to be a volunteer.

The Save CES Foundation’s website has the school’s history, vision, and mission, among other information.

The CES Rescue Committee and the Save CES Foundation have been working to keep the school open and ready for the new school year. It is composed of the following CES alumni: Humberto Buitrago, president; Agnes Suárez, finance; Cyndia Guardiola, academic program and curriculum; Lizzie Pérez-Zayas, human resources; Félix Lugo, technology; Winnie Pérez-Figueroa, communications; Mariángela Tirado-Vales, legal affairs; Juliette Rojas, fundraising; among other professionals who are voluntarily collaborating so that their alma mater reopens its doors.

In May, school officials announced the school would close after 80 years due to dwindling enrollment.