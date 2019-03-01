Coliseo de P.R. adds new $400K Lounge 118 open bar concept

March 1, 2019 179

Coliseo de Puerto Rico executives unveiled a new open bar concept at the venue, called Lounge 118, for which it invested $400,000.

The new space on the main level is part of the infrastructure improvements underway at the coliseum, said General Manager Eduardo Cajina.

The transformation of the 1,100 square-foot space, previously occupied by one of the food concessions, was conceptualized by architect Luis Gutiérrez, who designed the contemporary, flexible and open-space bar concept.

The main focus of the design revolves around the bar, which aims to serve both the customer inside and outside the arena, which makes it possible for visitors to order their cocktails without missing out what’s happening on stage.

“As we anticipated last year, the creation of this lounge is one of the efforts that we will be presenting as part of the celebration of our 15th anniversary,” said Cajina. “We will continue developing projects so that the coliseum remains the favorite entertainment center for all Puerto Ricans and tourists who visit us.”

Remodeling the coliseum’s dressing rooms and the construction of two terraces with outdoor bars should be completed by year’s end, it was announced.