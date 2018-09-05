Coliseo de Puerto Rico in line for $6.2M upgrade ahead of 15th anniversary

September 5, 2018 1100

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot will receive $6.2 million in capital improvements ahead of its 15th anniversary next year, venue and government officials announced.

The arena, known as the “Choliseo,” opened its doors in 2004 and has hosted 1,073 events attended by more than 7.7 million people.

The upgrades will be split into two phases: $3.3 million to repair the roof membranes and building’s signature “crown.”

“This investment is carried out after seeing the economic momentum that the Coliseum has promoted for the island during the past 14 years. Improvements to facilities and equipment, are planned so that space remains a potential environment for shows by local and international artists,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said, during a news conference to unveil the upcoming plans.

In the second phase, improvements will be made inside the Coliseum to create a better experience for both visitors and artists. Among the projects are the remodeling of dressing rooms, the construction of two terraces with outdoor bars and building a bar overlooking the stage.

The Coliseum will also be outfitted with a marker and a Skycam, which will serve to maximize the use of the venue for sports activities and to project the experiences of its visitors during an event. The projects must be completed by the end of 2019.

In 2016, the Coliseum generated $31.3 million in revenue. But the number dropped by $18.5 million in 2017 due to the effects of Hurricane María, venue General Manager Eduardo Cajina said.

But during the first quarter of this year, ticket sales reached $6.5 million, projecting a positive outlook for the rest of 2018, executives added. The Coliseum generates between $11 million and $14 million in annual gross income.

“We greatly appreciate the artistic class and the group of producers for choosing the Coliseo as a venue for their events,” Cajina said. “Likewise, we thank all our visitors, without them we would not be celebrating our 15th anniversary and we’re committed to continue offering a varied entertainment program in a safe environment. This is an achievement by all of Puerto Rico,” said Cajina.

The Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot Rico is ranked as the Caribbean’s largest entertainment center and has been the setting for events by international artists such as The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Usher, Justin Bieber, among others. It has also earned numerous awards including “International Large Venue of the Year” in 2005, while in 2010 it was part of the “Top 25 Venues of the Decade.”