College of CPA’s launches ‘Martes de números’ weekly podcast

The Puerto Rico College of Certified Public Accountants announced the launching of its “Martes de Números” weekly podcast, which will feature different CPA’s and special guests, who will discuss issues of interest and relevance to the profession and the community.

“With this new initiative, we fulfill the College of CPA’s primary mission, which is serving our members and promote their professional excellence,” said David E. González-Montalvo, president of the professional trade group.

“It’s our responsibility to help our island’s economic development. We continue to innovate and offer guidance alternatives for our members and the community,” he said.

In the first episode, the CPA’s discussed the topic of “Federal funds for the Medicaid Program in Puerto Rico,” with the participation of González-Montalvo, CPA Carla Fernández, who chairs the organization’s health industry committee, and CPA Kenneth Rivera, former president of the College of CPA’s.

“In this first series, which will consist of 10 episodes, aside from issues related to the profession, we will also be talking about personal finance to educate the community. We invite you to access anchor.fm/colegiocpapr to listen to our podcast every Tuesday,” González-Montalvo said.

