College of CPAs to provide orientation sessions through Facebook Live

March 20, 2019 33

As the April 15 income tax return filing deadline looms, the School of Certified Public Accountants has launched its tax orientation campaign, which this year has extended to digital platforms such as Facebook.

“For the first time we use live transmissions via Facebook to receive and answer questions from the public,” said Cecilia C. Columbus Ouslán, president of the College of CPAs.

The trade group will hold a session on Mar. 26 to explore the topic of what those who are self-employed should do. On April 2, the CPAs will discuss IRAs and on April 9 the professionals will talk about the tax responsibility of those who have moved to Puerto Rico. All sessions will run from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., through the CPAs Facebook page at @colegiocpapr.

“In addition, we published the Taxpayer Manual and IRA Handbook on our website, in simple language in a questions and answers format for both the CPAs and the general public,” said Colón-Ouslán.