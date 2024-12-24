Colmena66 invites business community to fill out annual survey

In 2023, 711 entrepreneurs, business owners, startups and self-employed individuals participated in the survey, with 70% emphasizing the need for better access to financing and specialized resources such as export support and human resources to strengthen their businesses.

The survey will be open until Dec. 31.

Colmena66, a program of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, invites the business community to participate in the seventh edition of its Annual Entrepreneurship Survey.

The 2024 initiative aims to assess the state of Puerto Rico’s business sector to inform the entire ecosystem so that entities and organizations that directly serve this sector — including the legislative branch, municipalities, state and federal governments, academia, foundations, investors, private sector associations, and nonprofit organizations — can incorporate the findings to develop initiatives that strengthen the business community.

This aligns with Colmena66’s mission to facilitate entrepreneurship by connecting and building the business community, enabling anyone in Puerto Rico to start and grow a successful business.

The survey results will be an integral part of the Status Report of Puerto Rico’s Entrepreneurial Community, an interactive platform that highlights the challenges and opportunities faced by entrepreneurs, as well as the resources available for business support in Puerto Rico.

This report allows for the analysis of opportunity areas to encourage data-driven decision-making and the development of programs that help bridge gaps faced by local entrepreneurs. This year, the goal is to reach 888 responses.

In 2023, 711 entrepreneurs, business owners, startups and self-employed individuals participated in the survey, with 70% highlighting the need to improve access to financing and specialized resources, such as export support and human resources, to strengthen their businesses.

Cases like La Cocina de Mamu, Meliora Centrum, conVIDA Cocktail Lounge, Dema Lab Services, and Woody’s Packaging Resources were highlighted as examples of success stories that reflect the resilience and creativity of Puerto Rico’s entrepreneurs, as well as the positive impact of the ecosystem that supports them.

Survey participants may be selected to showcase their stories and entrepreneurial journeys in the Status Report of Puerto Rico’s Entrepreneurial Community 2024, including interviews conducted at their businesses to be published on Colmena66’s social media platforms and participation in other media opportunities alongside Colmena66.

They may also be featured during the opening session of the Boricua Emprende Fest 2025 (BE Fest), Puerto Rico’s largest business event, which will host more than 1,800 attendees in August.

In addition to the opportunity to showcase their businesses, under the campaign “Win with Colmena66,” all survey participants will receive a 25% discount on one ticket to the BE Fest. They will also be entered into a raffle to win one of the following prizes:

One of 10 checks for $150.

One of five free tickets to the BE Fest.

A free booth to sell their products or services at the BE Fest.

Access to mentoring sessions with high-level professionals.

“This survey represents an unprecedented collective effort of our entrepreneurship ecosystem, which integrates the knowledge and expertise of over 200 business support organizations in Puerto Rico,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“It’s backed by an advisory group of experts that includes the U.S. Census Bureau, the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, the University of Puerto Rico, Invest Puerto Rico, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, and Echar Pa’ Lante,” she said.

“We’re building a unique resource that not only maps out the reality of our entrepreneurs but also generates strategic information to drive their growth,” Crespo added.

Denisse Rodríguez-Colón, executive director of Colmena66, said the seventh edition of the survey aims “not only to better understand the current landscape of entrepreneurship in Puerto Rico but also to create a solid database that enables informed decision-making.”

It allows us to identify the ecosystem’s needs and highlight inspiring stories that reflect the effort and creativity of our entrepreneurs. Additionally, this information will help business support resources secure funding to design and deploy effective programs and initiatives that foster entrepreneurs’ growth,” she said.

The survey will remain open until Dec. 31.