Combate Beach Resort adds solar capacity, EV charging stations 

The Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo invested $185,000 in 2014 to install 182 solar panels.

The Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, is expanding its sustainable practices by increasing its solar energy system’s capacity and installing a fast-charging station for hybrid and electric vehicles. The hotel’s efforts, including more than 35 eco-friendly practices, have attracted a growing number of environmentally conscious guests since its opening in 2011, according to the resort’s news release.

“We are continuously looking for eco-friendly technologies, as they not only protect the environment but also reduce our costs,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, the resort’s co-owner and general manager. “This year, we invested the incentives received from the Department of Economic Development (DDEC) and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) due to damages caused by Hurricane Fiona to expand the photovoltaic system and install a fast-charging station for our guests’ electric vehicles, which will generate savings and recurring revenue.”

As the use of electric vehicles increases on the island, Ramírez said, the hotel’s “economic profile” is changing.

“So far, we are the only hotel in the region with separate parking space and charging access for hybrid or electric vehicles, which attracts new customers to the hotel. We know this new fast-charging station will increase the flow of customers with electric vehicles to this region,” added Ramírez, who is also the president of the Puerto Rico Parador Owners Association.

The release notes that, since 2011, Combate Beach Resort has scored higher than 95% in the Tourism Company’s semi-annual quality and compliance inspections. It also points out that the resort was inducted into TripAdvisor’s Hall of Fame in 2018 after receiving the Certificate of Excellence for seven consecutive years, is a “Travelers’ Choice” awardee, and ranks among the island’s top 25 lodgings on the travel review and booking website.

The eesort is part of the Tourism Company’s new Destino Verde, or Green Destination, program as an “Eco Estancia,” or “Eco Stay,” accommodation. The release adds that, in 2015, it was the first in Puerto Rico to create hotel rooms from rescued shipping containers, attracting international attention and visitors to El Combate.

Ramírez attributes the hotel’s success to the ongoing education of its managers and employees and “the use of innovative technologies to ensure consistency in processes — knowledge that they share with local entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their business.”

To continue supporting tourism in the region and elsewhere, the hotel created the Puerto Rico HotelierCon in 2019, which he described as a comprehensive “educational conference for the companies and municipalities that make up our tourism offerings.”

Slated to be held May 10-11 in the Cabo Rojo Convention Center, this year’s HotelierCon will feature 30 conferences and an exhibition of tourism-related products, technologies and services.