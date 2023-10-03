Combate Beach Resort gets KAYAK Travel Award 2023

The Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo

Last month, the Parador Combate Beach Resort received the KAYAK Travel Award for the first time. The award, given by the online travel platform, recognizes the resort’s quality and service. Additionally, Travel Lemming, an online travel guide with more than 10 million readers, listed the resort among the “25 Best Puerto Rico Hotels in 2023.”

“The KAYAK Travel Awards highlight the ways our partners delight their customers, based on the opinions of real and verifiable travelers,” KAYAK stated. “As the global leader in travel search apps, we examine hundreds of providers to give travelers the options they need, and we recognize our highest-rated partners.”

“The winners meet our high standards of excellence and have received very favorable opinions and evaluations. To qualify, we analyzed more than a year of reviews published on KAYAK and Booking.com,” the statement continued.

“We receive this new quality recognition with great humbleness, just when the Paradores de Puerto Rico program is celebrating its 50th anniversary, providing local and foreign travelers with the experience of our culture and gastronomy,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, general manager of the property.

“We know travelers have higher expectations and we are continuously innovating to meet their needs,” he said.

In the first half of the year, Combate Beach Resort once again received the Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor, which is given to the top 10% of accommodations worldwide. It also received the 2023 Traveler Review Award from Booking.com.

“Our guests are our best ambassadors, and we are committed to ensuring that they can fully enjoy their stay in Cabo Rojo. We do not pretend to be the most luxurious or the largest hotel, but we aim to provide the cleanest, safest, most accessible and most sustainable facilities, along with excellent service. The fact that 40% of our guests are frequent visitors confirms that our team is fulfilling its mission and objectives,” Ramírez said.

Combate Beach Resort engages in more than 35 eco-friendly practices and is the only parador listed as an “Eco Estancia,” or “Eco Stay” by the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Since 2015, it has held the Green Leader – Gold Level certification by TripAdvisor.