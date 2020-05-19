Combate Beach Resort to reopen July 1 with new safety standards

May 19, 2020 396

Following a “substantial investment” to strengthen its quality and safety systems, the Combate Beach Resort hotel in Cabo Rojo is preparing to reopen its doors on July 1, 2020, following new standards in response to COVID-19, hotel officials said.

The hotel is adopting new technologies and better health education and awareness, in line with the basic expectations of cleanliness, sanitation, and personal protection that customers expect from tourism-related operations, said Xavier Ramírez, general manager of the beachfront property.

“We want to maintain the service of excellence that distinguishes us and with an annual investment of $60,000 we added reliable measures of physical distance and additional protection for our guests and employees,” said Ramírez, who is also co-owner of the hotel.

As an ecotourism hotel with more than 30 eco-friendly practices, and the property already used “effective and eco-friendly detergents and disinfectants. We’re adding other biodegradable materials, while seeking to reduce the new waste that will be generated,” Ramírez said.

To strengthen guest experience, the Combate Beach Resort team applied its formal education and operational experience with innovative practices in the areas of hospitality, restaurants, conventions and amusement parks, combined with a team of highly trained and committed employees, to provide quality accommodation, safer and healthier, and with a reliable and consistent service, said Tomás Ramírez, co-owner of the property.