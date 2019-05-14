Comfort Inn & Suites Levittown invests $600K to upgrade hotel property

May 14, 2019 334

The owners of the Comfort Inn & Suites Levittown announced the investment of more than $600,000 to remodel the beachfront hotel from top to bottom, including rooms and exterior amenities.

Milly Díaz, manager of the 60-room hotel, said the renovation will be done in phases, with a completion date of December 2019.

After Hurricane Maria, the local company is betting not only on international tourists, but on the movement of local tourists during the summer season, she said.

“It has been a challenging almost two years for local hotels,” she said, referring to the months following the strike of Hurricane María in September 2017.

“In our case, we managed to adapt to the new reality, which has been the formula to be able to announce this significant investment,” she said. “Being a small and local hotel allowed us to make quick decisions to respond to the changes.”

Comfort Inn & Suites has been operating in Toa Baja, in the Levittown area, since 2008.

The first phase of the renovation project began with the remodeling of a modern breakfast area. The second phase consists of remodeling the main lobby. Moving outside, the adult pool now has a bar and a waterfall. Other renovations include bathrooms in the bedrooms and common areas bathrooms, expanding the parking area, roofs and terraces, among others.

Comfort Inn & Suites Levittown currently employs more than 30 people and with the remodeling projects it expects to generate 23 additional jobs.