Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. marks 15 years in Puerto Rico

From left: CEFI executives Ricardo Ríos, Guillermo Pérez and Ricky Ríos

Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), a commercial equipment finance company operating in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, is marking its 15th anniversary of supporting the growth of businesses of all sizes through financial solutions tailored to market needs.

Established on March 31, 2009, CEFI is currently implementing a new technological platform. In April 2024, CEFI issued a bond in the public securities market for the second time in three years, achieving AAA, A, and BBB credit ratings.

“These past few months have been hard work, but the results validate CEFI’s confidence and continued strong performance,” said Ricardo A. Ríos, president.

“We’re very committed to our employees, clients and financial partners, and it’s because of them that we continue to innovate and add value for our clients,” he said. “It is with great pride that the entire CEFI team and I celebrate our 15th anniversary, with so many important achievements in such a short period of time.”

To mark its milestone, CEFI has scheduled a series of events and activities throughout the year, including, among others, social responsibility initiatives, networking events and the inauguration of its new offices in Hato Rey.

CEFI considers itself to be a “reliable partner in commercial financing, particularly in sectors such as construction, transportation, hospitality, health care and manufacturing, among others, providing innovative financial solutions that lead them on the road to success.”

“Every loan and lease we make is an injection of capital to our clients’ businesses and to the economy of Puerto Rico and the United States,” said Ricardo E. Ríos, the company’s COO.

“To say we’re proud to support each of our entrepreneurial clients is an understatement. Being a trusted financial ally for our clients is our passion, our reason for existing, and motivates us to continue strengthening our 100% Puerto Rican company,” he said.