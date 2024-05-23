Type to search

In-Brief

Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. marks 15 years in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff May 23, 2024
From left: CEFI executives Ricardo Ríos, Guillermo Pérez and Ricky Ríos

To mark its milestone, the company has scheduled a series of events and activities throughout the year.

Commercial Equipment Finance Inc. (CEFI), a commercial equipment finance company operating in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland, is marking its 15th anniversary of supporting the growth of businesses of all sizes through financial solutions tailored to market needs.

Established on March 31, 2009, CEFI is currently implementing a new technological platform. In April 2024, CEFI issued a bond in the public securities market for the second time in three years, achieving AAA, A, and BBB credit ratings.

“These past few months have been hard work, but the results validate CEFI’s confidence and continued strong performance,” said Ricardo A. Ríos, president.

“We’re very committed to our employees, clients and financial partners, and it’s because of them that we continue to innovate and add value for our clients,” he said. “It is with great pride that the entire CEFI team and I celebrate our 15th anniversary, with so many important achievements in such a short period of time.”

To mark its milestone, CEFI has scheduled a series of events and activities throughout the year, including, among others, social responsibility initiatives, networking events and the inauguration of its new offices in Hato Rey.

CEFI considers itself to be a “reliable partner in commercial financing, particularly in sectors such as construction, transportation, hospitality, health care and manufacturing, among others, providing innovative financial solutions that lead them on the road to success.”

“Every loan and lease we make is an injection of capital to our clients’ businesses and to the economy of Puerto Rico and the United States,” said Ricardo E. Ríos, the company’s COO.

“To say we’re proud to support each of our entrepreneurial clients is an understatement. Being a trusted financial ally for our clients is our passion, our reason for existing, and motivates us to continue strengthening our 100% Puerto Rican company,” he said.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Commercial Equipment Finance closes $90.9M financing transaction
Contributor December 27, 2021
KeyBank closes $35M credit facility for commercial equipment finance
Contributor February 12, 2021
P.R’s CEFI Inc. focused on the island’s post-storm recovery
Contributor April 13, 2018

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Banks have provided an increasing number of ways for customers to limit or avoid overdraft fees.

 

Survey data and consumer use demonstrate that overdraft provides an important form of short-term liquidity to consumers, ensuring that important payments such as rent, mortgages, car loans and utilities, are made on time and that consumers avoid utility shut-off or eviction.

 

For example, 88% of consumers find their bank’s overdraft protection valuable, and 77% who paid an overdraft fee were glad their bank covered their payment, rather than returning or declining it.

 

The American Bankers Association, addressing a proposed rule by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to reduce overdraft fees to as low as $3, requiring financial institutions with assets of more than $10 billion to either show the costs of their services or adopt a benchmark fee.

Related Stories

Commercial Equipment Finance closes $90.9M financing transaction
KeyBank closes $35M credit facility for commercial equipment finance
P.R’s CEFI Inc. focused on the island’s post-storm recovery
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.